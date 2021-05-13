Why Funko's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares are trading higher after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised the price from $12 to $30 per share.

Funko's stock is trading up 9.33% to a price of $22.84. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.39 million, which is approximately 125.09% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.91 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Funko's stock was $19.77 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $25.52 and a low of $3.9 in the past 52 weeks.

