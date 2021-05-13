fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.45
314.44
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 4.04
332.15
+ 1.2%
SPY
+ 4.46
401.25
+ 1.1%
TLT
+ 0.21
135.39
+ 0.15%
GLD
+ 0.70
169.74
+ 0.41%

Why Funko's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 13, 2021 3:46 pm
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares are trading higher after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised the price from $12 to $30 per share.

Funko's stock is trading up 9.33% to a price of $22.84. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.39 million, which is approximately 125.09% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.91 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Funko's stock was $19.77 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $25.52 and a low of $3.9 in the past 52 weeks.

