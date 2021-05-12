Why Minerva Neurosciences' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares are trading higher after the company announced results from the 40-week open-label extension of its phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Minerva Neurosciences' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 17.48% to a price of $2.79. The stock's current volume for the day is 51.07 million, which is approximately 10699.38% of its previous 30-day average volume of 477.33 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Minerva Neurosciences's stock was $2.74 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $15.21 and a low of $1.81 in the past 52 weeks.

