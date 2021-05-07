fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.98
328.53
+ 0.9%
DIA
+ 2.50
343.04
+ 0.72%
SPY
+ 3.34
415.77
+ 0.8%
TLT
-0.76
140.68
-0.54%
GLD
+ 1.52
168.52
+ 0.9%

Why McKesson Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 3:37 pm
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

McKesson's stock has been rising Friday, up 6.52% to a price of $197.05. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.18 million, about 136.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 862.81 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $187.87 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $198.43 and as low as $125.65.

