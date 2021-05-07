fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.35
329.17
+ 0.71%
DIA
+ 2.18
343.36
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 2.92
416.18
+ 0.7%
TLT
-0.77
140.69
-0.55%
GLD
+ 1.47
168.57
+ 0.86%

Why F-star Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 1:21 pm
F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares are trading lower after the company priced its 9.29 million shares common stock offering at $7 per share.

F-Star Therapeutics' stock has been falling Friday, down 16.92% to a price of $7.37. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.14 million, about 725.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 156.63 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $9.81 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $15.5 and as low as $6.61.

