fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.39
329.12
+ 0.72%
DIA
+ 2.18
343.36
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 2.92
416.18
+ 0.7%
TLT
-0.77
140.69
-0.55%
GLD
+ 1.47
168.57
+ 0.86%

Why Eventbrite's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 1:18 pm
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Eventbrite is currently up 8.3% to a price of $22.18. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.41 million, about 111.98% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.26 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $22.6 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $26.52 and as low as $6.33.

