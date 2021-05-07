fbpx
Why ViewRay's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 1:11 pm
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

ViewRay's stock has been rising Friday, up 10.25% to a price of $5.26. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.62 million, about 258.22% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.01 million.

The 50-day moving average price of ViewRay's stock was $4.48 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.36 and a low of $1.64 in the past 52 weeks.

