Why Datadog's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares are trading lower ahead of today's Q1 earnings report, which is scheduled for after the close today. Weak earnings from other names in the software space has weighed on sector sentiment for the session.

Datadog is currently down 7.51% to a price of $70.6. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 5.26 million, about 165.15% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.19 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $86.55 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $119.43 and fallen to a low of $46.01.

