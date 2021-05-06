fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.48
326.55
+ 0.75%
DIA
+ 3.20
339.14
+ 0.93%
SPY
+ 3.31
412.48
+ 0.8%

Why Walker & Dunlop's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 6, 2021 3:45 pm
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.

Walker & Dunlop is currently down 12.56% to a price of $98.97. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 571.54 thousand, about 380.89% of its recent 30-day volume average of 150.05 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Walker & Dunlop's stock was $105.87 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $114.77 and a low of $32.13 in the past 52 weeks.

