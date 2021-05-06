Why Is WW International's Stock Trading Higher Today?

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Following earnings, DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target from $33 to $39.

WW International's stock is trading up 23.06% to a price of $33.43. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 5.68 million, about 479.21% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.19 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $31.01 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $37.35 and as low as $17.75.

