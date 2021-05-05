fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking At DAVIDsTEA's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 2:01 pm
DAVIDsTEA's Stock Price And Volume Action

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) is currently up 31.04% to a price of $4.1. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.27 million, which is approximately 766.28% of its previous 30-day average volume of 165.84 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: DAVIDsTEA shares are trading higher after the company announced it will seek court authorization for Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of DAVIDsTEA's stock was $3.62 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.45 and a low of $0.58 in the past 52 weeks.

