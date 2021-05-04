Why Is It Moving? Looking At Franklin Resources's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Franklin Resources’s Stock Today

Franklin Resources’s (NYSE:BEN) stock is trading up 6.16% to a price of $32.07. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.72 million, about 127.48% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.92 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Franklin Resources shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Franklin Resources’s stock was $29.04 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $31.32 and a low of $16.41 in the past 52 weeks.

