Why GSX Techedu's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:33 pm
The Price And Volume Action In GSX Techedu’s Stock Today

GSX Techedu’s (NYSE:GSX) stock is trading up 12.15% to a price of $29.87. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 24.97 million, about 149.23% of its recent 30-day volume average of 16.73 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: GSX Techedu shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 earnings results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $66.5 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $149.05 and as low as $23.09.

