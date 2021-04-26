fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.96
337.46
+ 0.58%
DIA
-0.39
340.88
-0.11%
SPY
+ 0.97
415.85
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.06
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.34
166.05
+ 0.2%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Intellicheck's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:19 pm
Intellicheck’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is currently up 13.9% to a price of $9.7. The stock’s volume is currently 578.78 thousand, which is roughly 206.56% of its recent 30-day volume average of 280.20 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Intellicheck shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action in the low-float stock.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.35 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $15.45 and as low as $4.29.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

