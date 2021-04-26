Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Intellicheck's Stock Today

Intellicheck’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is currently up 13.9% to a price of $9.7. The stock’s volume is currently 578.78 thousand, which is roughly 206.56% of its recent 30-day volume average of 280.20 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Intellicheck shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action in the low-float stock.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.35 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $15.45 and as low as $4.29.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.