Roblox Data Could Suggest Mixed First Quarter, Record Numbers In April

One of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021 was Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), a popular online game platform. The company saw massive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic with its target audience of kids home from school and affected by public shutdowns. Here's a look at the data on the company's growth so far in the first quarter.

What Happened: Roblox ended the last fiscal year with 191 million monthly active users. When the company reports its first-quarter earnings on May 10, it will include the monthly active user figure during that period.

Data from Roblox tracking site Rtrack shows the company saw strong growth in January but may have suffered a largely expected drop in February and March as lockdowns were eased.

The site estimates 199 million monthly active users for both January and February and 192 million monthly active users for March.

The data from Rtrack is collected with random user sampling of over 105,000 accounts.

Why It’s Important: Rtrack said the drop in March was expected. Investors could overreact to the decline in MAU during the first-quarter earnings report.

And, one of the big concerns for Roblox has been if it will be able to attract new users to its platform as current players get older and could outgrow the game.

Popular Roblox game Adopt Me broke its previous record with 1.92 million concurrent players according to Rtrack data in April. The record came as Roblox saw a peak of 5.26 million concurrent players as well, suggesting strong numbers for April.

Rtrack has an estimate of 201 million monthly active users for Roblox in a 30 day period ending April 13.

What could be more important is how growth has been in early April. Rtrack shows that 63.5% of active users in the last 30 days joined Roblox in 2021 compared to 25% that joined in 2020.

Growth of Roblox in China through a joint venture with Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC:TCEHY) remains a wild card for the company with estimates of 40 million users to be added from some industry experts.

RBLX Price Action: Shares of Roblox were up 1.13% to $70.60 on Friday morning. Shares of Roblox have traded between $60.50 and $83.41 since going public.

(Photo: Roblox)