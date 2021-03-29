fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.43
315.57
+ 0.14%
DIA
+ 0.61
329.88
+ 0.18%
SPY
+ 0.01
395.90
+ 0%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why SeaChange International's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 29, 2021 12:26 pm
The Price And Volume Action In SeaChange International’s Stock Today

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is currently up 53.4% to a price of $1.56. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 148.38 million, about 13721.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.08 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SeaChange International shares are trading higher after the company won a contract with a large US broadband provider.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.25 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $3.79 and as low as $0.69.

