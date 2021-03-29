Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why SeaChange International's Stock is Trading Higher Today
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why SeaChange International’s Stock is Trading Higher Today
The Price And Volume Action In SeaChange International’s Stock Today
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is currently up 53.4% to a price of $1.56. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 148.38 million, about 13721.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.08 million.
Why It’s Moving
Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SeaChange International shares are trading higher after the company won a contract with a large US broadband provider.
Insights On Recent Price Action
The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.25 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $3.79 and as low as $0.69.
If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.