Are You Getting Down To The Bone When You Invest?

You know you need to do lots of research before you invest in a company. All savvy investors do. That means checking earnings growth, stability, relative strength in the industry, debt-to-equity ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and management strength.

But are you covering all your bases so you get exactly what you need, including things you may never have considered, like concept exposures and sentiment scores?

Here are the angles you should consider when you invest — starting now.

Step 1: Understand Your Newsfeed

Hot topics, current events and corporate themes crowd news headlines — but how much do they really affect the financial markets and economies? As a savvy investor, you need to contend with the media — and even try to eliminate bias by considering each event, story and how they’re all covered.

Step 2: Understand Broader Themes

When you’re looking into specific companies, it’s overwhelming to figure out how broader themes can impact investments, particularly for long-term investors. These could include:

Automation due to technological advances

Future global recessions

Innovation

Environmental challenges

Demographic changes (such as aging baby boomers)

Step 3: Track and Quantify Relationships

How do you quantify relationships between companies you want to invest in and market effects like COVID-19 and government shutdowns?

Here are some steps you can take:

Research your own portfolio’s top exposures. Evaluate whether risk related to a concept is too high for your risk tolerance. Build a portfolio strategy that keeps disruptive technologies like 5G in mind. Track key developments. Know when companies are in the spotlight, both negative and positive. Understand concept exposure and sentiment scores. Concept exposures and sentiment scores go hand-in-hand. “Concept exposure” measures magnitude and “sentiment score” measures the positive or negative direction of these implications. Understand news media reach as much as possible. How might their influence might affect your investments?

Concept Exposure

Have you considered how a particular company reacts to an idea, an event, a trend, a socioeconomic or political issue — any given “concept” in the news? How does that affect your trading or investing strategy?

Alex Zaccarini, vice president of Yewno Europe, explains it like this: “Has news and information coming out regarding a specific concept had an impact on the companies in your portfolio — and to what extent?”

For example, assume you hold Apple stock. How much does the concept “iPhone” affect Apple? At any given time, Apple is exposed to “iPhone” because it’s one of Apple’s products, but around the time of a new iPhone launch, the concept exposure would be particularly high.

“Concept exposure is a measure of the magnitude of impact a concept has on a specific company or industry and can be measured over the short or long term,” says Zaccarini.

Sentiment Score

Sentiment score measures the directionality of exposure to any given concept. In other words, you know that Apple is highly exposed to the concept of the iPhone over the long term. The iPhone product over this time has broadly been extremely positive and therefore, the sentiment over the long term is positive.

However, let’s say that in the short term, Apple is actually negatively exposed to the iPhone because it has a bug, or missed a target release date or even missed its quarterly sales goals (possibly because iPhone demand in China plummets after China’s biggest social media platform is banned from the device).

Measuring exposures and sentiments using AI is particularly useful for lesser-known companies or companies that have surprising subsidiaries. For example, did you know the pizza aisle at Safeway is dominated by Nestlé, which includes DiGiorno, Jack’s and Tombstone? (Oh, and by the way, so is the baby food aisle. Nestlé also owns Gerber.)

Yewno Concept Exposure

It’s hard to go it alone — and millions of factors intersect to influence your portfolio. Yewno|Edge’s concept exposure feature allows investors to understand the top concept risks exposed to companies.

Yewno|Edge expresses exposure scores in the short term (rolling two weeks) and long term (rolling one year) by measuring the magnitude of exposure to a given concept compared to exposure to all other concepts captured by their patented knowledge graph framework.

Exposure (short term) iPhone toward Apple % = Exposure (short term) of iPhone concept towards AppleExposure (short term) of all concepts towards Apple

Exposure (long term) iPhone toward Apple %= Exposure (long term) of iPhone concept toward AppleExposure (long term) of all concepts toward Apple

The exposure score defines the magnitude of the relationship between the concept and the company. Yewno’s Sentiment Score feature, on the other hand, tells you directionality of the relationship over a rolling two-day period.

“Yewno|Edge gives investors the ability to plot how these concept relationships towards companies change over time, including against the share price. At no point are we inferring that correlation means causation, but we are giving the ability to investors to under patterns and relationships for themselves,” says Zaccarini.

Tying it All Together

The best way to make great investing decisions is to understand where you need AI to dovetail with your own efforts. Yewno|Edge lays out a precise way to calculate relationships. If you’re not a Yewno|Edge subscriber, you may want to ask your financial advisor or brokerage to help you explore these possibilities.