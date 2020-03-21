Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Coca-Cola And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included e-commerce and electric vehicle leaders.

Bearish calls included aerospace and cruise giants.

The big U.S. indexes ended the past week heavily in the red again as the still-unfolding COVID-19 outbreak looks increasingly like it will upset absolutely everything. A few sector leaders are going on hiring sprees, oil prices at least briefly halted their plunge and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has become clear.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Bulls

In Shanthi Rexaline's "5 Reasons Why Amazon Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick," read the reasons the sell-side firm is bullish about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the face of a coronavirus pandemic threatening the economy.

Priya Nigam's "Wells Fargo Upgrades Uber, Sees More Compelling Price" examines why shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) could now be attractively priced after dropping 45% in the past several weeks.

In "Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tesla On More Realistic Stock Price, Can Weather Coronavirus Downturn," Dave Royse reports on an analyst who says Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is well-positioned to make it through short-term economic disruptions.

One top analyst isn't too concerned about shrinking Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) sales, according to Elizabeth Balboa's "Nike Picks Up Orders In Times Of Distress, Analyst Says In Upgrade."

"Mark Tepper Says 'DAWN' Is The New 'FANG'" by Jayson Derrick looks at whether the era of FANG stocks may have come to an end. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and others may be better in a coronavirus pandemic world, according to Mark Tepper.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "4 'Stay-At-Home' Stocks That Are Soaring Thanks To Social Distancing" and "Gold Analyst Says Prices Will Stabilize At $1,600 Once Market Panic Subsides."

Bears

"Morgan Stanley Downgrades Coca-Cola And Monster Beverages" by Jayson Derrick looks at why the bullish case for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) can no longer be justified, according to one analyst.

Wayne Duggan's "Could Boeing Get Taken Over By The US Government?" suggests that even a government bailout of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) would not be a positive outcome for investors.

Things are worse for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and its peers than after 9/11. So says "Cruise Line Analyst Jumps Ship On Norwegian Cruise, Royal Caribbean Amid Coronavirus Cancellations" by Elizabeth Balboa.

Be sure to check out "Why BofA Has Low Expectations For Gilead's Remdesivir As Potential Coronavirus Treatment" and "Tilray Analyst Cuts Price Target By 72% After Offering At 'The Worst Of Times'" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.