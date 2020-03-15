Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, FANGs And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a top bank and the FANG stocks.

Bearish calls included many oil stocks and the iPhone maker.

The U.S. markets had another tough week due to the one-two punch of an unexpected oil price war and rising investor worry over fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, which some have dubbed the ultimate black swan event. The Federal Reserve tried to calm the markets, but even after a late Friday surge, the main U.S. indexes ended the week 8% or more lower.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Spencer Israel's "Despite Volatility, FANG Continues to Prove Its Popularity" examines ways that investors can play Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and its fellow FANG stocks even in this newly bearish market.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Why This Analyst Recommends Buying Amazon, Baidu, Facebook And Uber Following COVID-19 Battering," see why the sell-off in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and others may be overdone.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is among the bank stocks with the least downside risk in a coronavirus-triggered global recession, according to an analyst featured in Wayne Duggan's "Analyst: 'This Is Not 2008' For Bank Stocks."

"Carl Icahn Says Some Stocks Are Being 'Given Away'" by Jayson Derrick looks at why this activist investor is "not quite as bearish" as in the past and now sees HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) as bargains.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Lloyd Blankfein Predicts 'Quick Recovery' For Markets and Where To Hide In The Cannabis Space.

Bears

"Technical Pro: Apple A 'Great Company,' Not A 'Great Stock' Right Now" by Jayson Derrick looks at why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) charts offer reasons for investors to be on the sidelines for now.

Dave Royse's "BofA Downgrades 14 Oil And Gas Stocks In Face Of Oil Price War" suggests U.S. shale will be the biggest victim of the price war. Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) was among the many downgraded.

In "Boeing Analyst Slashes Price Target, Says Plane Manufacturer's Outlook Just Got A Lot 'Murkier'," Priya Nigam looks at how coronavirus fallout on the airline industry has created a much gloomier outlook for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).

Don't assume that the coronavirus outbreak will provide a boost for stay-at-home stocks such as Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). So says "Why This Netflix Analyst Says Coronavirus Outbreak Is Negative For Streaming Platform" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Be sure to check out 'Big Short' Michael Burry Takes Bearish Position, Says Market Sentiment 'Toxic' and Ford Option Trading Extremely Bearish As Coronavirus Weighs On China Sales for additional bearish calls.

