Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GE, Walmart, Wells Fargo And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included coronavirus picks and a homebuilder.

Bearish calls included a top bank, a top retailer and a cannabis stock.

In another volatile week in the markets, the Dow Jones industrials managed to end marginally higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed essentially flat. The headlines were dominated by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the week also saw the Treasury bond yield fall to record lows and a surprise rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

A venerated former CEO passed away and another top chief executive had surprise heart surgery. The race to the White House had some impact on stocks too.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"Lipper Award Winners Pick Healthcare and Technology Stocks Amidst Coronavirus Downturn" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal offers Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) and other picks.

Several Wall Street analysts now are positive on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock, according to Wayne Duggan's "Wall Street Weighs In On General Electric's Investor Call, Coronavirus Impact."

Priya Nigam's "BofA Upgrades Eldorado Gold On 5-Year Outlook, Valuation" examines how Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) is poised to benefit from higher gold prices in the near term.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Toll Brothers Makes Wedbush's Best Ideas List: Here's Why," see what prompted on analyst's upbeat commentary on the prospects for luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL).

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "GM Is Charged Up About Electric Vehicles, Makes Push To Challenge Tesla" and "5 Reasons To Buy Snapchat's Stock After 30% Decline."

Bears

In "House Report Says Wells Fargo Continues To 'Abuse' Customers, Blasts Regulators For Inaction," Neer Varshney examines how Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) continues to raise the ire of politicians.

"Walmart Pros Aren't Convinced It Can Beat Amazon At Its Own Game" by Jayson Derrick shows why a new paid Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) membership program has not impressed some experts.

A Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) bear has become even more bearish. So says "Gordon Johnson Lowers Tilray Price Target To Zero, Says Cannabis Company's Guidance 'Aspirational'" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Dave Royse's "Cancel Reservations For Booking Holdings Stock Until Coronavirus Outbreak Subsides, Argus Says In Downgrade" asks how bad and how temporary the impact on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be.

Be sure to check out "7 Financial Stocks To Sell As Interest Rates Fall" and "Why Kohl's Gross Margin Outlook Appears Optimistic" for additional bearish calls.

