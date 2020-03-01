Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chesapeake, GE And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and a conglomerate that's turning around.

Bearish calls included a top pot stock and a cult food stock.

Investors had a rough week as a market correction arrived, primarily on the back of the widening coronavirus outbreak and a U.S. response seen by many as tepid, or even incompetent.

The Dow Jones industrials ended the week down almost 10%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fared only marginally better. It was also a week that saw a high-profile CEO unexpectedly step down and another discussing his succession.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"Gene Munster On Apple's Future, Tesla's Valuation And The 2020 Election" by Randy Elias shows why this expert sees upside at Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Several key themes in its recent 10K filing suggest the General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock rally could resume after the recent pullback, according to Wayne Duggan's "3 Takeaways From General Electric's 10K."

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Microsoft Analysts Shrug Off Tech Giant's Coronavirus Warning: 'A Temporary Dynamic,'" see why Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) headwinds could be temporary.

Priya Nigam's "Zynga's 2020 Guidance Appears Conservative, KeyBanc Says" examines how Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has fared in the past and how it is positioned going forward.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Cramer On Buying Disney's Stock Right Now: 'Makes Sense To Me'" and "KeyBanc Initiates On Gig Economy: Likes Ridesharing, Waits On GrubHub."

Bears

In "7 Tech Stocks To Sell Today," Wayne Duggan examines why Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and several other tech stocks have not become bargains as stocks have tumbled, according to one top analyst.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) has to minimize its operating structure while working on boosting its revenue. So says "Aurora Cannabis Analyst Sees Power In Restructuring, Still Projects Stock Volatility" by Nina Zdinjak.

"2 Beyond Meat Analysts On Q4 Results: 'Significant Downside Exists'" by Jayson Derrick shows why the near-term outlook for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) remains unclear after an unimpressive quarterly report.

Elizabeth Balboa's "Why This Chesapeake Energy Analyst Has A Zero Price Target" discusses why one analyst has turned very pessimistic on Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK).

Be sure to check out "What A Bernie Sanders Presidency Could Mean For Big Tech Stocks" and "Toy Companies Starting To Worry Coronavirus Could Hurt Supply For 2020 Holiday Season" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

