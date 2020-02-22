Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Merck, Nike, Target And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a big-box retailer and a package delivery giant.

Bearish calls included a leading pharmaceutical maker and an Apple supplier.

For the second time in a row, the major U.S. indexes ended the week marginally lower. It was a week that brought fresh bad news to big tech companies, a social media leader, the maker of the grounded 737 Max and even a Democratic presidential hopeful. On the other hand, a modern American tycoon now wants to save the planet.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"Analyst Talks Nike's Leadership Shuffle" by Jayson Derrick shows why management changes at Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) demonstrate strength, according to one key analyst, even in the face of coronavirus-linked challenges.

Buying in big-box discount stores is gaining momentum thanks to several macroeconomic factors, according to Dave Royse's "This Analyst Sees Better First Quarter For Target." See why Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is set to benefit.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Why Salesforce Is This Firm's Best Idea," see why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock looks attractive at current levels as checks point to strong demand for its implementation services, with no sign of softness.

Priya Nigam's "UBS Considers What The Bears Say About FedEx" examines how things may not be as bleak for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: UPS) as some anticipate ahead of the fiscal third-quarter report.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at How To Make A Bold Bet On A Post-Virus Rebound In Chinese Stocks and 8 Retail Stocks To Put In Your Cart.

Bears

"Tesla Faces Huge Execution Risk Ahead, Analyst Says Stock Price Remains On Mars" by Dave Royse shows why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is now entering a phase that historically has not been its strength.

After ending 2019 on an upbeat note, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) stock has faltered in 2020. So says "Why Merck Has Had Underwhelming Start To 2020" by Shanthi Rexaline. See what probably put the brakes on the rally.

In "Apple Analyst Says Cupertino's Semiconductor Suppliers Caught At Center Of Coronavirus Outbreak," Wayne Duggan examines what has put Apple suppliers like Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) in a tough spot.

Elizabeth Balboa's "Deere Trades Higher After Major Q1 Earnings Beat" discusses why not all analysts were impressed by the latest quarterly report from Deere & Company (NYSE: DE).

Be sure to check out JPMorgan Downgrades Budweiser Parent Company Ahead Of 'Challenging' 2020 and Virgin Galactic's Stock Will Come Back Down To Earth: Morgan Stanley for additional bearish calls.

