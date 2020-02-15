Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: GM, Luckin, Slack, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a leading automaker and a resort operator.

Bearish calls included an apparel maker and a coffee giant.

The major U.S. indexes ended the past week marginally lower, led by the almost 3% retreat by the Dow Jones industrials. The coronavirus outbreak and the race to the White House remain in the headlines. It was also a week in which a Chinese tech giant found itself in hot water again, the second-largest publisher of U.S. newspapers filed for bankruptcy and the government pondered restrictions on cryptocurrencies.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"These Trading Pros Agree: GM's Stock Is Showing A Little More Promise Than Ford" by Jayson Derrick shows why General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) now has the edge on its Detroit rival.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Luckin Coffee Analyst Says Company Confident In Key Targets Despite Coronavirus Impact," see why Luckin Coffee Inc's (NASDAQ: LK) targets are still achievable.

See why headwinds for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) and others may be abating, according to Wayne Duggan's "BofA Upgrades Las Vegas Sands And Wynn, Says Coronavirus Cases 'Leveling Out'."

Priya Nigam's "Piper Sandler Remains Bullish On Slack On Broader Enterprise Adoption" examines why the upside potential for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) has just grown.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Caterpillar's Risk-Reward Is Attractive, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade" and "4 Reasons To Buy Mattel Stock."

Bears

Shivdeep Dhaliwal's "'Dean Of Valuation' Says Tesla Still Has Long Way To Go To Justify Stock Price" discusses why an NYU professor believes Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) needs to be more like Volkswagen.

Covid-19 concerns weigh on the bullish case for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). So says "Starbucks Is A Long-Term Play Facing Near-Term Uncertainty, MKM Says" by Shanthi Rexaline.

"'Not Satisfied': The Street's Reaction To Under Armour's Q4" by Jayson Derrick discusses why analysts do not recommend buying the dip in Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) stock following its fourth-quarter report.

In "JPMorgan Slams WWE's Stock With Another Downgrade, Concerned About Network's Future," Wayne Duggan shows the horrendous start to 2020 that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has had.

Be sure to check out "This Beyond Meat Consumer Survey Highlights Some Challenges, Analyst Says" and "Analyst Puzzled By Bed Bath & Beyond's Q4 Update" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

