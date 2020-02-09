Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Comcast, GE, Netflix And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the iPhone maker and an ongoing turnaround story.

Bearish calls included media and electric vehicle leaders.

Concerns over the coronavirus outbreak continued to grow last week, while from Iowa to Washington, D.C. , the political circus was in high gear. Yet, there was some good news on the trade front and in the latest employment numbers. The major U.S. indexes managed to end the week marginally higher.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Apple's 'China Growth Renaissance' Unlikely To Be Hurt By Coronavirus, Analyst Says," see why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may have little to worry about in China.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is off to a hot start in 2020, and the stock has won over another long-time bear, according to Wayne Duggan's "Gordon Haskett Upgrades GE, Says Stock Is Now 'Beat And Raise Story'."

Shanthi Rexaline's "Why BofA Says Disney+ Numbers Are A Positive For Netflix" examines the metric that suggests that new competition is no match for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

"Pinterest Has The Opportunity To Create A 'Uniquely Strong Shopping Platform'" by Elizabeth Balboa shows why analysts have renewed optimism for both near-term and long-term performance from Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS).

Bears

Priya Nigam's "Canaccord Pumps The Brakes On Tesla Following Stock's Huge Run" discusses why one key Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) analyst thinks it's time for investors to lock in profits.

In "Large Comcast Option Trader Betting On 11% Downside," Wayne Duggan shows why at least one trader thinks a lackluster start to 2020 may signal a difficult year ahead for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Despite strong quarterly results, cord-cutting and sports-related costs remain risks for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA). So says "Why This Analyst Is Unmoved By Fox's Strong Quarter" by Shanthi Rexaline.

"Take-Two's Murky Pipeline Leads To Caution On Stock Price Outlook" by Dave Royse discusses why uncertainty about what's next for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) has analysts guarded on the stock.

