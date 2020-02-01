Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, GE And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a software giant and an ongoing turnaround story.

Bearish calls included telecom and electric vehicle leaders.

As goes January, so goes the year? The Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 ended the month marginally in the red, while the Nasdaq was barely above flat.

Uncertainty arising from the latest coronavirus outbreak gets much of the credit for the recent retreat in the markets. The past week also saw peak earnings season, the latest word from the Federal Reserve, an old-school tech giant naming a new chief executive and the arrival of Brexit.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"Amazon Delivers In A Big Way And Analysts Say There's Even More Upside" by Dave Royse shows why sell-side analysts expect the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) momentum to continue.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Microsoft Analysts See 20% Upside Following Across-The-Board Q2 Beat," see why continued strong execution from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is expected.

Renato Capelj's "Here's How Tesla Shares Will Hit $7,000 By 2024" examines why one investment manager sees a massive rise in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), even in a worst-case scenario.

Options traders were busy in the wake of a big earnings report from General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), according to Wayne Duggan's "Option Trader Makes $1M Bets The GE Rally Has Legs."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "4 Reasons To Buy Aurora Cannabis Stock" and "8 Stocks To Buy For This 2020 Presidential Election Year."

Bears

In "CFRA Still Says To Sell Tesla On Competition, China Production Concerns," Elizabeth Balboa shows why big beats on the top and bottom lines in the electric vehicle leader's quarterly report failed to allay the concerns of one skeptic.

Priya Nigam's "UBS Downgrades AT&T On Competition Concerns" discusses why one key analyst thinks an AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) earnings decline could accelerate in the second half of the year.

Disappointing guidance from Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) weighed on the shares. So says "Amgen Analysts Sidelined After Q4 Report, Say Valuation Reflects Growth Potential" by Shanthi Rexaline.

"JPMorgan Downgrades Beyond Meat On Valuation" by Jayson Derrick discusses what led one of the earliest Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) bull analysts to downgrade the plant-based food maker's stock last week.

Be sure to check out "Why Warren Buffett Selling His Newspapers Is Such A Big Deal" and "Luckin Coffee's Stock Hit By Short Report Alleging Fraud" for additional bearish calls.

