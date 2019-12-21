Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Peloton And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included leaders in electric vehicles and streaming video.

Bearish calls included the iPhone maker and a top cannabis stock.

The major U.S. indexes ended the last full trading week of the year with marginal gains, led by the more than 1.3% rise in the Nasdaq. It seems the potential trade deal with China meant more to traders and investors than the impeachment of the president. It was also a week bookended by bad news for a troubled aerospace giant, and there was word of the first approved Ebola vaccine in the United States.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

The huge rally in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock since June has it on the brink of an explosive short-covering event, according to Wayne Duggan's "A Tesla Short Squeeze Years In The Making May Have Finally Arrived."

In Elizabeth Balboa's "One Month After Disney+ Launch, These Analysts Still Love Netflix," find out why Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) hasn't taken the big hit from increased competition that was expected.

"Microsoft Could Win Next Phase Of Cloud Battle, Wedbush Says" by Priya Nigam points out that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) retains its strong position heading into 2020, especially in the cloud.

Dave Royse's "Analyst: AT&T Is The Top Telecom Pick For 2020" shares why investors shouldn't lose sight of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) in a telecom landscape dominated by news of mergers and the coming of 5G.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at 10 Software Top Picks For 2020: Do You Own Them? and Uber, Lyft Stocks Struggle In Debut Year: What's In Store For 2020?

Bears

In "Rosenblatt Projects 47% Downside In Apple Shares, Warns Of Drop In iPhone Production," Shanthi Rexaline looks at why early optimism about the iPhone 11 is giving way to doubt about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

"Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says Stock Will Go Up In Smoke, Sets Zero Price Target" by Brett Hershman examines why one analyst has taken the most bearish stance possible on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB).

Wayne Duggan's "Hedgeye Thinks Peloton's Stock Is Going To Drop Another 50%" offers a look at why there may be plenty more downside to come for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON).

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) faces a "long-term structural bear thesis," according to "No Holiday Gift From FedEx, But Some Analysts Still See Delivery Around The Corner" by Dave Royse.

Be sure to check out Goldman Dumps Groupon, Says International Headwinds Threaten Bottom Line and Bank of America Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive, Says Momentum Will Slow Next Year for additional bearish calls.

