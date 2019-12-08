Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Facebook, Intel, Netflix, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included e-commerce, electric vehicle and semiconductor leaders.

Bearish calls included video streaming giant and biotech giants.

The first week of December started with a record start to the holiday shopping season and ended with an unexpectedly strong November jobs report. Yet the week ended with the major U.S. indexes more or less flat. It was also a week that saw the one of the world's largest initial public offerings, while the trade war with China dragged on and with other countries expanded.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Dave Royse's "Analysts: Amazon Is More Than The Truck That Brings Gifts" shares why the lesser-noticed parts of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be a key part of its financial future.

"Piper Jaffray Bullish On Facebook, Says Negative Headlines And Regulatory Challenges Priced In" by Wayne Duggan points out that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has emerged from a turbulent few years well positioned and investors have taken a more optimistic view.

In "Morgan Stanley Raises Tesla's Stock Bull Case On China, Cybertruck Opportunities," Elizabeth Balboa looks at why skeptics are beginning to envision a path forward for disruptive automaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

See why shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) present investors with a buying opportunity, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "5 Reasons To Stay Positive On Intel." And find out what the bears may be overlooking.

In Brett Hershman's "Analyst: Lululemon's Luxury-Like Positioning Can Stretch Company To A $40B Market Cap," find out why retail woes don't apply to Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU).

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at JPMorgan Upgrades AK Steel Amid Cleveland-Cliffs Acquisition and Bulls Praise Dollar General's Q3 Earnings.

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Netflix Analyst Downgrades Stock, Says Streaming Service Lacks Operating Leverage" offers a look at why Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are overvalued.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) has struggled with execution and this is unlikely to change in the near term, according to "KeyBanc Downgrades Whiting Petroleum On Continued Missteps, High Leverage" by Priya Nigam.

"Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug 'Falls Far Short Of Compelling Argument For Approval,' Baird Says In Downgrade" by Shanthi Rexaline examines the bad news for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB).

Be sure to check out GrubHub Still Has Some Work To Do, Analyst Says After Deep Dive Into Food Delivery Business and Roku Falls On Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Analyst Thinks Revenue Growth Will Slow In 2020 for additional bearish calls.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.