Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Microsoft, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a couple of software stocks and a mining giant.

Bearish calls also included the iPhone maker and an entertainment colossus.

More small gains this past week were enough to keep the major U.S. indexes at all-time highs.

Besides the trade war with China shambling on and the presidential impeachment process moving into a more public phase, it was also a week when billionaires were trolled by a Democratic presidential candidate, an e-commerce colossus didn't take a big loss lying down, and humans took some jobs away from robots for a change.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Microsoft Option Trader Bets $1M On 10% More Upside" by Wayne Duggan points out that several large option traders have made big bets that the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) rally will continue as its cloud services business rolls on.

Dave Royse's "New Jersey Back Tax Bill Creates More Uncertainty For Uber, But Industry Remains Strong" shares why Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) remains strong despite current headwinds.

In "3 Reasons This Analyst Likes Salesforce," Elizabeth Balboa looks at why one top analyst sees a path for Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to double revenues by 2023.

See why Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) has completed an important transition, according to Priya Nigam's "BofA Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan In Anticipation Of Grasberg Contribution."

Bears

In Jayson Derrick's "New Bear Takes A Bite Out Of Apple: Maxim Downgrades Stock To Sell," find out why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) revenue to fall short of expectations next year.

Wayne Duggan's "Fading The Disney+ Bounce? Option Traders Betting Against Stock Following Rally" offers a look at why the hype around the launch of the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) streaming service may be short-lived.

Weak guidance from Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) prompted some analysts to lower price targets on the stock, according to "Cisco's Stock Drops On Guidance, Sell-Side Lowers Price Targets" by Dave Royse.

"Nio Could Be In For More Pain As Industry Association Issues Bleak EV Sales Forecast" by Shanthi Rexaline examines the bad news for Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) that followed last week's good news weighed on shares.

