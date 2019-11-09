Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Roku, Tesla, Twitter, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Bullish calls included auto and ride-hailing stocks, as well as a video game maker.

Bearish calls also included sports apparel and social media giants.

The major U.S. indexes managed to end another volatile week with marginal gains. The week also saw increased concern over the impending holiday shopping season, as well as another billionaire who may enter the presidential race and some surprising news about the wealth gap. And it started with another prominent CEO who was ousted due to scandal.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"3 Reasons Why Tesla Will Hit $6,000, According To Ark Invest's Catherine Wood" by Renato Capelj shows why an outspoken proponent of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has an incredible price target on the stock.

In "Uber Earnings Reinforce Analyst Bullishness," Elizabeth Balboa looks at why analysts remain optimistic about the prospects for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) despite its headwinds.

Dave Royse's "Sell-Side Likes The Outlook For Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive" shares why near-term guidance at Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and its rival may be too conservative.

See why AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) has topped a list of the most innovative pharmaceutical companies, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "AstraZeneca Named The Most Innovative Global Pharma Company."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Credit Suisse Now Favors Lowe's Stock Over Home Depot" and "8 S&P 500 Stocks With The Most Insider Buying."

Bears

"Evercore Downgrades Twitter, Expects High R&D Spend Before Recovery" by Elizabeth Balboa examines why a former Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) bull now believes things could still get worse.

Brett Hershman's "What The Street Thinks Of Under Armour's Q3 Beat As Accounting Investigation Continues" offers a look at how the investigation of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) overshadowed an earnings beat.

Investors and analysts continue to disconnect from Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), according to "Roku's Slowing Profit Growth Keeps Analysts, Investors Hesitant On The Stock" by Dave Royse.

In Priya Nigam's "Monster Beverage's International Growth May Not Be Enough To Offset US Slowdown," find out why about the trends at Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST).

Be sure to check out "Mattel Falls After Former Exec Acknowledges Improper Accounting Practices" and "9 S&P 500 Stocks With The Most Insider Selling" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.