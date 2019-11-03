Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Starbucks, Wayfair And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included top big tech stocks and a favorite coffee purveyor.

Bearish calls also included tech and popular consumer-facing stocks.





The World Series and Halloween have come and gone, and November and the rush to year's end is here. The major U.S. indexes eked out additional marginal gains in another volatile week, which also saw another federal funds rate cut, news of a big auto merger and a robust employment report for October.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Dave Royse's "Facebook's Strong Quarter, Outlook Have Sell-Side Hitting Like On The Stock" shares why regulatory issues are unlikely to permanently hurt the share value of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is still firing on all cylinders, according to analysts in Wayne Duggan's "Hey Google! Sell-Side Sentiment Solid After Alphabet's Q3 Earnings Disappoint."

"Bank Of America Cites 3 Reasons For Recommending Intel" by Priya Nigam shows why execution is improving at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Find out what to expect from the semiconductor leader in 2020.

In "Analysts Drink Up Starbucks' Solid Quarter," Elizabeth Balboa looks at why analysts remain optimistic about the prospects for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) in the wake of it most recent earnings report.

Bears

Craig Adeyanju's "Apple's Recovery In China Threatened by Competitors' 5G" offers a look at how the impending rollout of the 5G network in China could disrupt the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) comeback in the country.

Smart money is expecting AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to underperform following its highly anticipated HBO Max streaming launch, according to "Large AT&T Option Trades Mostly Bearish Following Earnings Beat" by Wayne Duggan.

In Priya Nigam's "KeyBanc On Wayfair: Powerful Consumer Offering, But Profitability Elusive," find out why Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) blamed tariffs for its revenue growth slowdown. But was there more to the story?

"Leading The Way? Analysts Not Yet Ready To Buy Mattel Despite Earnings Beat, Stock Surge" by Elizabeth Balboa examines why some are cautious despite the apparent recovery at Mattel Inc (NYSE: MAT).

