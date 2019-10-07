A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 7, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 0.8% to $105.85 after the company reported a new smart subwoofer and soundbar which will be at Walmart exclusively.
- Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares were up 8.1% to $8.04. The company announced it received FDA approval for its PF7008 to treat osteoporosis.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares were down 11% to 2.99.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 7.8% to $176.21 after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $225 price target.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.8% to $228.99.
- Sunpower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were down 3.4% to $10.20 following a change in tariff policy which will tax foreign solar products.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 2.5% to $186.43 after RBC maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $190 to $217.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares were up 2.5% to $30.40 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and with a $45 price target.
- Amazon(NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were 0.6% to $17,425.50
