Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 7, 2019

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 12:27pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 0.8% to $105.85 after the company reported a new smart subwoofer and soundbar which will be at Walmart exclusively.
  2. Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares were up 8.1% to $8.04. The company announced it received FDA approval for its PF7008 to treat osteoporosis.
  3. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares were down 11% to 2.99.
  6. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 7.8% to $176.21 after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $225 price target.
  7. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.8% to $228.99.
  8. Sunpower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were down 3.4% to $10.20 following a change in tariff policy which will tax foreign solar products.
  9. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 2.5% to $186.43 after RBC maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $190 to $217.
  10. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares were up 2.5% to $30.40 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and with a $45 price target.
  11. Amazon(NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were 0.6% to $17,425.50

Posted-In: Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

What Traders Should Watch For This Week As The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition Kicks Off
Atlas Air Pilots Authorized To Form Own Local
Talking Trade: Back To The Table This Week, But Will Big Issues Be Addressed?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Corporate Adoption Of Renewable Energy Bodes Well For This ETF
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Disney, Ford And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Surterra, The Cannabis Brand Run By A Wrigley Heir, Just Changed Its Name To Parallel