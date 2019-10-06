Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Disney, Ford And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the e-commerce leader, iPhone maker and an entertainment giant.

Bearish calls last week included a top automaker, pot stocks and online brokers.





The turbulent third quarter ended this past week and there was little to suggest that the fourth would be less volatile.

While the week ended with an encouraging employment report, investors also had to ponder the effects of new tariffs, an ongoing autoworkers strike, what a canceled initial public offering says about the shaky IPO market, and the intensifying hullabaloo in Washington. The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 ended the past week marginally lower, while the Nasdaq managed to end just in the black.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

A villionaire entrepreneur shared why Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is his largest stock holding, according to Wayne Duggan's "Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The 'Best Startup In The World'."

In "Analysts: Apple Well-Positioned To Drive Market Share Gains With 2020 Product Cycle," Shanthi Rexaline looks at how Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) can deliver profitability "even in a tough backdrop."

Dave Royse's "Morgan Stanley More Bullish On Disney On Expected Streaming Subscription Growth" shares why one top analyst is impressed with the new Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) offering.

"Credit Suisse Gets Bullish On Raytheon, United Technologies Ahead Of Merger" by Wayne Duggan shows why now may be time to buy Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) shares.

Bears

"Buckingham Lowers Ford Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Report" by Dave Royse examines several reasons one analyst is cautious about Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), including slowing domestic sales and labor concerns.

In Dave Royse's "Lyft, Uber Regulatory Hurdles Keep This Analyst On The Sidelines For Now," see how regulatory uncertainty weighs on shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and its main rival.

Shanthi Rexaline's "MKM: Canadian Cannabis Grower Profits Will Disappoint The Street" takes a look at what has poured cold water on expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) and its peers.

The recent commission cuts among online brokers have led to downgrades of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) and others. So says "Wells Fargo Downgrades Online Brokers, Says Finding Bull Case 'Has Become Very Difficult'" by Wayne Duggan.

