A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 4, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.7% after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were down 1%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were up 1.7%.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 2% after reports that the company increased production of the iPhone 11.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares were down 3%.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares were up 1.3%. ON Thursday, the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Roku (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were down 2.3%. The company’s CEO and Chairman sold a total of 35,000 shares.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares were down 6%. The company reported repayment of long-term debt and regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement.
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares were up 0.5%.
- PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares were down 5.6%.
Posted-In: Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.