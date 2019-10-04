Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 4, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 12:48pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.7% after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings.
  2. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were down 1%.
  3. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were up 1.7%.
  4. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 2% after reports that the company increased production of the iPhone 11.
  7. GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares were down 3%.
  8. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares were up 1.3%. ON Thursday, the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  9. Roku (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were down 2.3%. The company’s CEO and Chairman sold a total of 35,000 shares.
  10. Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares were down 6%. The company reported repayment of long-term debt and regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement.
  11. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares were up 0.5%.
  12. PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares were down 5.6%.

