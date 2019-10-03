Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 3, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were down 2.3%. The company reported mixed Q2 results.
  2. Immuron Ltd (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were down 3.5%.
  3. The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares were down 0.2%. Shares rose 30% earlier this week following an M&A announcement.
  6. TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares were down 1.7% to $32.97. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform.
  7. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were down 6.2% after the company reported Q3 total production of 96,155 and deliveries of 97,000.
  8. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares were up 4%. The company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued 2019 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  9. GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares were down 20% after the company cut second-half 2019 EPS and sales guidance.
  10. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were down 0.3%.
  11. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 1.5%.
  12. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares were up 1.3%. On Wednesday, the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

