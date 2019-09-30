Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 30, 2019

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2019 12:05pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

 

  1. Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares were up 38.5% to $27.99 after the company announced it would be acquired by Orphan Biovitrum for $29 per share, of which $27.50 is to be paid upfront in cash.
  2. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were up 7% to $10.58. Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.
  3. TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares were up 14.5% to $1.68 after the company reported positive data from its phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukmia.
  4. Mallinckroft (NYSE: MNK) shares were up 1.8% to $2.29 after the company reported it settled opiod cases in Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio.
  5. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares were up 57% to $0.18 on higher the average volume at 25 million shares traded for the session.
  6. Seattle Genetics(NASDAQ: SGEN) shares were up 11.4% to $84.70 after after Piper Jaffray maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $75 to $95. The company presented compelling initial data from the EV-103 study, which compared favorably to the current standard of care.
  7. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were down 0.9% to $42.84.
  8. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) shares were up 6.7% to $19.42. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $25 per share.
  9. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares were down 13.7% to $12.37 after the interim data from its phase 2 study of sacituzumab govitecan showed a 29% response rate.
  10. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 1.6% to $168.76.

Posted-In: Trading Ideas

© Copyright Benzinga
