Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Netflix, McDonald's, Visa, More

The big U.S. indexes ended the past week in the red again, this time led by the Nasdaq with its 2% or so retreat. It was a week when the turmoil in Washington ratcheted up even more.

Some companies received good news, while elsewhere a big merger collapsed. One beleaguered company found a new CEO, while another renowned CEO received some bad news. Oh, and the Brexit drama dragged on as well.

Bulls

Payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is positioned to withstand an economic slowdown, according to an analyst featured in Jayson Derrick's "Wedbush Remains A Visa Bull After Chat With Management."

In "Citi Bullish On AbbVie As Allergan Deal Provides An Earnings Floor," Shanthi Rexaline looks at how AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) could extract significant shareholder value from its proposed acquisition.

"Guggenheim Upgrades Snap, Says Long-Term Revenue Potential Is Underappreciated" by Brett Hershman shows why Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) could provide a return of nearly 30% over the next 12 months.

Dave Royse's "Video: Mattel's Fisher Price Makes Us Feel Young Again With John Goodman 'Let's Be Kids' Ad" shares a new nostalgic Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) ad that first aired during the Emmy awards show.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks" and "Tilson: Fannie Mae 'Reminds Me Of My Best Investment Ever.'"

Bears

Shanthi Rexaline's "Analyst: Apple's Services Narrative Is Largely Priced In; Stock No Longer Attractive" takes a look at how Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has failed to overcome some fundamental weakness.

In Jayson Derrick's "Netflix Analyst Eyes Complications Of A 'Hit-Driven Business,'" see why Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) may have a headwind on its hands. Will big investors stick with it?

"A McDonald's Analyst On The Chain's Meatless Prospects" by Brett Hershman examines reasons one analyst was not impressed with McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) testing meat alternatives in some stores.

Uncertainty about the specialty retailer's potential for success could hold back shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W). So says "UBS Needs More Clarity On Wayfair's Profitability For A Bullish Stance" by Priya Nigam.

Be sure to check out "Report: The 16 Most Shorted ETFs" and "Bank Of America Downgrades Canopy Growth, Projects 26% Revenue Miss" for additional bearish calls.

