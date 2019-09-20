Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 20, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2019 12:24pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) shares were up 50% after the company announced it will explore strategic alternatives for Lummus Technology. The company recently received unsolicited offers to acquire Lummus with a valuation of over $2.5 billion.
  2. AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) shares were down 9%. The company announced on Thursday the Department of Defense granted a four-year, $6.42 million "Breakthrough Award" to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for a clinical study of the company's drug Ampligen, in patients with brain-metastatic breast cancer.
  5. Eros International (NYSE: EROS) shares were down 2.7%.
  6. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 15% after Pivotal Research initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a $60 price target.
  7. California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares were up 18.6%. The stock could potentially rebound to pair losses. The stock was down 20% on Thursday.
  8. United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares were up 2%.
  9. Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 4.4%. The CEO sold his stake in the company this week.. Shares have dropped about 30% in the last five sessions.
  10. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were down 0.8%.
  11. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 6% after the comments from an Evercore Ianalyst suggesting recent data checks were soft, creating uncertainty about the company's int'l. subscriber growth.
  12. India Globalization Capital (NYSE: IGC) IGC shares were down 4.4%.

Posted-In: Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIM + CRC)

36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: McDermott Surges After Takeover Bids For Lummus Technology; InspireMD Shares Fall
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Red; AIM ImmunoTech Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session