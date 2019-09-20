A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 20, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) shares were up 50% after the company announced it will explore strategic alternatives for Lummus Technology. The company recently received unsolicited offers to acquire Lummus with a valuation of over $2.5 billion.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) shares were down 9%. The company announced on Thursday the Department of Defense granted a four-year, $6.42 million "Breakthrough Award" to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for a clinical study of the company's drug Ampligen, in patients with brain-metastatic breast cancer.
- Eros International (NYSE: EROS) shares were down 2.7%.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 15% after Pivotal Research initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a $60 price target.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares were up 18.6%. The stock could potentially rebound to pair losses. The stock was down 20% on Thursday.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares were up 2%.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 4.4%. The CEO sold his stake in the company this week.. Shares have dropped about 30% in the last five sessions.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were down 0.8%.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 6% after the comments from an Evercore Ianalyst suggesting recent data checks were soft, creating uncertainty about the company's int'l. subscriber growth.
- India Globalization Capital (NYSE: IGC) IGC shares were down 4.4%.
Posted-In: Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.