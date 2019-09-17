Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) shares were up 5.1% to $5.60. The company rose more than 50% on Monday following the attack on a Saudi oil field.
  2. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares were up 67% to $1.84 after the company reported its A-101 45% Topical Solution met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of common warts.
  5. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares were down 2.4% to $329.14. The company priced its previously announced offering of class A subordinate voting shares at $317.50 per share. The company also launched a CBD business in the U.S.
  6. Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares were up 1.2% to $18.71. On Monday, the company announced plans to be bought by Lundebeck for $18 per share.
  7. Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) shares were up 0.2% to $16.52 after Energy Transfer announced plans to acquire the company for $5 billion.
  8. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares were up 8.8% to $2.98 after the company reported it will present results from its HOPE-2 trial of CAP1002 in duchenne muscular in a late-breaking session of the World Muscle Society.
  9. Apple INc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.1% to $220.21.
  10. Overstock.Com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were down 6.5% to $18.52.
  11. New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) shares were up 4.8% to $60.97 after several firms maintained a positive rating on the stock following Monday's guidance cut.
  12. Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares were up 3.9% to $2.12 after the company reported Q1 sales increased 551% year-over-year.

