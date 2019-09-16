A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019
- Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) shares were up 53.8% to $5.28 following an attack on a Saudi oil field.
- Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) shares were up 64% to $16.84 Energy Transfer announced it will buy Semgroup in a $5-billion deal.
- Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares were up 83% to $18.42. The company announced it would be acquired by Lundbeck for $18 per share in cash upfront, along with CVR worth up to $2 per share.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares were down 3% to $37.65 after the company failed to reach a contract extension agreement with the UAW, triggering a national strike Saturday morning.
- New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) shares were down 7.7% to $53.96 after the company cut its FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares were down 10% to $16.23.
- Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares were up 25% to $23.47. Stifel maintained a Hold rating on the stock and raised raised its price target from $24 to $30.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.4% to $219.06.
- United States Oil Fund (ARCA: USO) shares were up 11% to $12.71.
- California Resources (NASDAQ: SDC) shares were up 24% to $14.68.
