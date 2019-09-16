Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 1:15pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  • Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) shares were up 53.8% to $5.28 following an attack on a Saudi oil field.
  • Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) shares were up 64% to $16.84 Energy Transfer announced it will buy Semgroup in a $5-billion deal.
  • Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares were up 83% to $18.42. The company announced it would be acquired by Lundbeck for $18 per share in cash upfront, along with CVR worth up to $2 per share.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares were down 3% to $37.65 after the company failed to reach a contract extension agreement with the UAW, triggering a national strike Saturday morning.
  • New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) shares were down 7.7% to $53.96 after the company cut its FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares were down 10% to $16.23.
  • Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares were up 25% to $23.47. Stifel maintained a Hold rating on the stock and raised raised its price target from $24 to $30.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.4% to $219.06.
  • United States Oil Fund (ARCA: USO) shares were up 11% to $12.71.
  • California Resources (NASDAQ: SDC) shares were up 24% to $14.68.

Posted-In: Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AIMT)

Disney's Iger Out As Apple Board Member
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar, Ford, Oracle And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More
Meet StockHoot, An Intermediary For Novice Investors And Professional Traders
Apple's Stock Dips Lower After Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target To $165
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Report: AMD Ryzen Processors To Supplant Intel In Microsoft's New Surface Laptop 3

FreightWaves Selected As A Venture Atlanta 2019 Presenting Company