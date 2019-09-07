Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included what may be a couple of surprises this past week.

Bearish calls included a few recent IPOs and an industrial stock.





The big U.S. indexes ended the first week of September up about 2.5%, despite a weak jobs report for August and the ongoing concerns about trade with China and Brexit uncertainty, as well as the major hurricane that mostly spared mainland United States. It was also a week that saw a big fine for YouTube, a controversial policy change at a leading retailer and speculation about a big autoworkers strike.

Bulls

Luke Jacobi's "5 Stocks Analysts Recommend Into September" includes Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) among the picks. See what other stocks made the cut.

Find out what made one top analyst more optimistic on the turnaround at General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), according to Wayne Duggan's "Citi: General Electric's Recovery 'Could Be More Significant' Than Investors Realize."

In "CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: 'Difficult Not To Be Impressed'," Shanthi Rexaline reveals how the sell-side feels about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NYSE: CRWD) after its strong earnings report.

"BMO Upgrades Arch Coal On These Positive Catalysts" by Priya Nigam shows three potentially positive catalysts that may help give Arch Coal Inc (NYSE: ARCH) shares a significant boost.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Morgan Stanley Met With Coca-Cola's CFO And Left Satisfied and Box Wins A New Investor: Starboard Value.

Bears

Larger competitors with superior resources are entering the space in which Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) sits. So says "Beyond Meat Analyst Questions Market Opportunity, Starts Stock With A Sell Rating" by Jayson Derrick.

Randy Elias's "The Last 30 Days Were No Picnic For Uber, Lyft" takes a look at why shares of Lyft Inc. (NYSE: LYFT) and of rival Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) have struggled recently, including a hit from the California governor.

In Priya Nigam's "BMO Sees Limited Near-Term Upside For Steel Dynamics," see how Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) lacks catalysts that could lend meaningful upside to shares in the near term.

"UBS Downgrades eBay, Citing Full Valuation" by Jayson Derrick examines what a breakdown of eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) by segment says about the value of the stock. Should the company be spinning off any of its businesses?

Be sure to check out The Energy Sector Isn't The Big Fish It Used To Be and Declining Car Sales Help Drive Germany Toward Recession for additional bearish calls.

