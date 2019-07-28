Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a FAANG stock and two beverage leaders.

Both bullish and bearish calls were prompted by quarterly earnings reports.

As earnings reports rolled out, trade issues with China lingered and there was much speculation about interest rate cuts in the past week. The Dow Jones industrials ended the week about where they began, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both eked out marginal gains. It was also a week in which a stalled big merger finally moved forward and gross domestic product for the second quarter came in stronger than expected.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Dave Royse's "'We Continue To Like The Company's Fundamentals': Investors, Analysts Cheer Alphabet's Q2 Rebound" takes a look why analysts were please with second-quarter results from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

In "Coca-Cola Is Well Positioned To Achieve Higher End Of Sales Growth Outlook, BMO Says," Priya Nigam presents four reasons to be optimistic about the prospects for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO).

Better than expected third-quarter results from Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) put many fears about the near term to rest, according to Brett Hershman's "Starbucks Posts Q3 Beat: 2 Wall Street Takes."

"Ray Dalio's 10-Year Bull Case For Gold" by Wayne Duggan discusses why one hedge fund manager believes the yellow metal could be gearing up for a decade of big returns as investors and central banks view it as an effective hedge against currency inflation.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Wedbush: Antitrust Interest In Tech Companies Mostly Noise, Breakups Unlikely" and "3 Reasons Disney's Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors."

Bears

Shanthi Rexaline's "Intel Analyst Plays Down Beat-and-Raise Quarter Amid Caution Over Second-Half Fundamentals" shows why analysts were not impressed with the most recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) results. Is a deal with Apple to blame?

In Brett Hershman's "Analysts: Athletic Brands Aren't Making Enough Products For Women," see why Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) and others may be missing out on a big opportunity.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) offered a "big" beat, but some analysts were not moved very much. So says "Snap's Big Q2 Not Strong Enough For Some Analysts To Turn Bullish" by Jayson Derrick.

"DA Davidson Cuts Mattel's Price Target Despite Q2 Sales, EBITDA Beat" by Priya Nigam suggests that the earnings beat at Mattel Inc (NYSE: MAT) doesn't necessarily tell the whole story.

Be sure to check out "Analysts See Headwinds For Chip Sector" and "Wedbush: Harley-Davidson Lowered Guidance On Weakening International Demand" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

