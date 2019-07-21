Benzinga's Bulls And Bears: Apple, Boeing, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More

Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included leaders in the aerospace, media and retail sectors.

Some bearish calls were prompted by quarterly earnings reports.





The second-quarter earnings reporting season kicked off this past week, a week that also saw trade issues dragging on, oil prices reacting to more geopolitical risk, as well as another record Amazon Prime Day(s) at the same time the company falls under further antitrust scrutiny. The big U.S. exchanges retreated marginally over the course of the week.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Apple, Skyworks Get Big Upgrades Ahead Of Potential 5G iPhone Cycle" by Wayne Duggan discusses what may be a big catalyst coming for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and one of its top suppliers.

Despite what appears to be a negative headline for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), analysts explain why this is not so in Jayson Derrick's "Analyst Explains Why Boeing's $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging."

In "'Lion King' Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney's Stock," Priya Nigam show why Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) could still have room for upside even after a nearly 30% run so far this year.

J.J. Kinahan's "Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym" takes a look at the retail equivalent of the FAANG stocks, which includes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT).

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota and Merck's Novel Antibiotic For Abdominal, Urinary Tract Infections Receives FDA Nod.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk," see why analysts were not impressed by the latest Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) positive surprise.

Shanthi Rexaline's "AMD Loses A Bull: Mizuho Points To Valuation, Limited Upside In Downgrade" says that limited upside potential in the second half led to a downgrade of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Its peers have a more robust cash position than industry leader Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB). So says "Bank Of America Downgrades Aurora Cannabis, Concerned About Cash Burn" by Jayson Derrick.

"Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGM Resorts Ahead Of Q2 Print" by Priya Nigam examines why the headwinds that MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) faced in the second quarter may not be over.

Be sure to check out Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings and What Wall Street Analysts Think About Slack's Stock for additional bearish calls.

