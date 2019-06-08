Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a leading electric vehicle maker and a top fastfood stock.

Bearish calls included a cannabis stock and a specialty retailer.

The big U.S. indexes managed to reclaim some of the ground lost in May, ending the past week 5 percent or more higher. It was a week that saw Treasury yields drop to new lows, fresh comments from the Federal Reserve and a worse-than-expected unemployment report. Some of the FAANG stocks also have come under increased scrutiny.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the most popular stocks with investors. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected to get a boost from its new game streaming service set to launch in November, according to Dave Royce's "Analyst Likes Google After More Details From Stadia."

"2 Areas Where Tesla's Technology Is In A League Of Its Own, According To Gene Munster" by Wayne Duggan reveals why Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be underappreciated now.

In "Bank Of America Likes McDonald's Stock A Little More," Jayson Derrick suggest that Wall Street's view on McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) may be conservative given its investment in technology and brand-building initiatives.

Brett Hershman's "Wall Street Positive On Stitch Fix Amid Tough Apparel Retail Backdrop" shows how the Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) business model helped it buck the retail trend.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Sell-Side Bullish On Uber As Quiet Period Ends" and "Chewy IPO: A Hybrid Play On Lucrative Pet Care Market, E-Commerce."

Bears

"GameStop Analysts See Hard Road Ahead For Retailer After Poorly Received Q1" by Brett Hershman takes a look at what the sell-side has to say about GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

In Wayne Duggan's "Analyst Says Tilray Growth Expectations Are Way Too High," see why one analyst remains on the sidelines for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY).

A benefit to Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is unlikely to last beyond the next few months. So says "Alcoa Analyst Says Alumina Oversupply Concerns Outweigh Short-Term Profit Opportunity" by Priya Nigam.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Analysts: Huawei Export Ban To Drag Skyworks In 2019, Beyond" discusses why analysts cut price targets on Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) after its guidance update.

Be sure to check out "Toying With Tariffs: Trade War With Mexico Could Hurt Mattel, While China Spat Affects Hasbro" and "Druckenmiller: Global Debt A Looming Problem" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.