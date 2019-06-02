Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nio, Snap, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included two recent high-profile IPOs and a financial giant.

Bearish calls included the iPhone maker, an EV startup and a specialty retailer.

May, a month in the shadow of trade concerns, ended last week with more tariffs on Chinese goods and new tariffs on goods from Mexico. It was also a week that saw a big automaker pondering a merger, a renewed focus on Treasury yields, speculation about federal funds rate cuts and the end of the Mueller investigation. The big U.S. indexes ended the week around 3 percent lower, as well as down near 6 percent or more for the month.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the most popular stocks with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) ambitions to expand beyond its core business impressed analysts, according to Dave Royce's "Uber Shares Rise, Analysts Largely Positive After First Quarterly Print."

Priya Nigam's "Beyond Meat Holds Tremendous Growth Opportunity, JPMorgan Says In Bullish Initiation" suggests consumer response to Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) products has been encouraging.

"Snap Options Trader Makes Big Bet On More Near-Term Upside" by Wayne Duggan shows why at least one large option trader has bet on more upside ahead for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Is music streaming to come?

In "Pro: Scrap The 10-Year Yield In Favor Of These 2 Stocks," Jayson Derrick examines why 10-year Treasury investors may want to look to dividend payers such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) instead.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Analysts: Lowe's Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity and BMO Adds Boston Scientific To Top Picks, Sees Catalysts Ahead.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Citi Cuts Apple Price Target, iPhone Estimates On China Concerns," see why investors should brace for the trade war to take a bite out of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone sales.

Sales expectations and the emergence of a competitor led to a downgrade for Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO). So says "Bank Of America Downgrades Nio On Lower Sales Expectations, Tesla Competition Expectations" by Dave Royse.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Teva's Legal Overhang Triggers UBS Downgrade, Near-Halving Of Price Target" discusses how the opioid crisis and drug price fixing could affect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA).

"Wall Street Stays Neutral On Dicks Sporting Goods Amid Potential Exit From Hunting Category" by Brett Hershman shows what the sell-side has to say about Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS).

Be sure to check out Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum and Bank Of America On Beyond Meat: 'No Cattle' To The Investment Story for additional bearish calls.

