Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, FedEx, Uber And More

The escalating trade war with China continued to overshadow the markets in the past week. Furthermore, investors also saw mixed economic numbers, as well as positive surprises in quarterly reports and initial public offerings, bad news for a market darling from the Supreme Court, and fresh news for whale watchers.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the most popular stocks with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "Bank Of America: Apple Is Still An Innovator," Jayson Derrick takes a look at why one top analyst feels that the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) era of innovation is far from over. Are investors guilty of underestimating the iPhone maker?

There seems to be significant expansion in the ways Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) can make ad money, according to Dave Royce's "Deutsche Bank More Bullish On Google With New 'Blockbuster' Ad Possibilities."

"3 Reasons Goldman Just Added Chevron To Its America's Conviction List" by Wayne Duggan shows why one top analyst thinks Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) will be just fine after walking away from Anadarko.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Johnson & Johnson Analysts Laud Accelerating Pharma Business" reveals why analysts were impressed with the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) review of its pharmaceutical businesses.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Short Sellers Already Piling Into Uber," see why short interest in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is already on the rise and likely to continue now that the company is in the red following its initial public offering.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) got bad news from the FDA about a cancer treatment, sending its shares lower last week. So says "Here's Why Small-Cap Biotech ImmunoGen Shares Are Tumbling" by Shanthi Rexaline.

"Why Array BioPharma Shares Fell Thursday" by Tanzeel Akhtar points out that comments from a sell-side analyst had Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares in retreat ahead of this month's American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting.

Jayson Derrick's "Morgan Stanley Sees 80% Chance FedEx Trades Lower After Q4 Print" discusses why prior weak guidance from FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) may carry over to the impending report.

