Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Halliburton, Microsoft, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls a top automaker, a telecom leader and a tech giant.

And bearish calls included FAANG stocks and an old-school chip maker.

A remarkably solid earnings season overall rolls on, despite the low expectations before the reports started coming in. Add to that the surprisingly strong GDP report, and the week ended with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching new highs.

Big oil saw two shake ups, one from the White House and another due to a bidding war among industry giants. Also, the field of presidential candidates continued to expand, and the president had a few thoughts on social media.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Wall Street was thrilled about yet another strong quarter from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), according to Dave Royce's "'Boringly Excellent': Street Gushes Over Microsoft's Quarter, Feather In Cap For Nadella."

In "Morgan Stanley: Ford's Beat Should Help Improve Access To Capital," Elizabeth Balboa shows that automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) earned praise from even the most cautious analysts.

"Guggenheim, RayJay Remain AT&T Bulls Despite Q1 Video Sub Losses" by Priya Nigam discusses what two key analysts see in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) for the current quarter and the rest of the year.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Analysts Optimistic On Halliburton's Outlook Following Q1 Report" shows why fears about Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) after its report are overdone.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Investor Survey Shows Bullish Sentiment On The Rise, But Not For FAANG Stocks," see why interest in Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and fellow FAANG stocks have fallen in the past three months.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has not adjusted to an evolving EV landscape. So says "Wedbush Calls Tesla's Q1 One Of The 'Top Debacles' In 20 Years Of Covering Tech" by Elizabeth Balboa.

Priya Nigam's "Harley-Davidson Beats Low Q1 Expectations, But Analyst Says US Retail Environment Challenging" indicates international trends at Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) remain soft.

"Texas Instruments Analysts Cautious On Valuation Concerns, Limited Visibility Into Semiconductor Recovery" by Shanthi Rexaline discusses why two key analysts remain cautious on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TSN).

