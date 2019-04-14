Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Disney, GE, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included entertainment and technology titans.

And bearish calls included struggling aerospace and industrial giants.

A new earnings reporting season started with a bang this past week, but there may be clouds on the horizons. And it was a week when big bank CEOS were grilled by Congress, OPEC production sank to a new low, and an entertainment giant put its cards on the table. The big three U.S. indexes ended the week with only marginal gains, after by a small bump on Friday.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) exceeded analysts' expectations with its video streaming ambitions, according to Elizabeth Balboa's "What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+." But did it garner any upgrades?

In "Wells Fargo: Business PC Market Stabilizing, Good For Microsoft," Dave Royse examines whether commercial PC demand has bottomed and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) may benefit.

"Raymond James Raises Delta Air Lines Price Target On Platinum Card Deal Renewal" by Priya Nigam discusses why profitability as Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) may have improved.

Shanthi Rexaline's "3 Reasons Why RBC Is Bullish On Western Digital" shows the reasons for one top analyst's contradiction view on Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) despite deteriorating NAND fundamentals.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Aurora Cannabis Analyst Lifts Price Target As Company Nears German Regulatory Approval and Baird Remains Confident In Nike, Prefers Foot Locker.

Bears

Sales growth is losing steam at Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has yet to turn a profit. So points out "Needham: Tesla Nearing The End Of Its Growth Spurt" by Elizabeth Balboa.

Jayson Derrick's "Boeing Is Feeling The Pressure" shows how the tarnished reputation of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) was one reason a top analyst turned bearish on the stock. How quickly will 737 production bounce back?

In Wayne Duggan's "How Much Damage Did Tusa's Downgrade Do To GE's Technical Picture?," see how much General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock bruised by a particularly bearish call from a top analyst. Is there a glimmer of hope in the long-term outlook?

"Cowen Projects More Profit Declines For Micron In 2020" by Shanthi Rexaline discusses why Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) may see its profitability fall yet again in calendar 2020.

Be sure to check out BMO Takes Wait-And-See Approach With Fox TV and Guggenheim Underwhelmed By T-Mobile's New TV Service Plan for additional bearish calls.

