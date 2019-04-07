Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included pharmaceutical and semiconductor leaders.

And bearish calls included a fresh IPO and a struggling retailer.

The first week of the second quarter was a relatively quiet one for the big three U.S. indexes, which saw only marginal gains by Friday's close, led by the less than 2% rise of the Nasdaq.

The better-than-expected payrolls report on Friday may have been a bit of a surprise, and a bit of a relief from the seemingly never-ending overhang of trade and Brexit concerns.

A new earnings reporting season kicks off this coming week.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Shanthi Rexaline's "Bank Of America Hikes Pfizer Price Target, Estimates Citing Orphan Drug Catalysts" shows why one top analyst feels Pfizer Inc. (NASDAQ: PFE) is poised to benefit from some key second-half catalysts.

Its leadership in AI and autonomous vehicles provides long-term growth drivers for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), according to Wayne Duggan's "Nomura Initiates Coverage On Semi Stocks, Picks AMD And Intel As Winners."

In "Meet The New Dow, Same As The Old Dow: BMO Bullish After Spin-Off, Sees Similar Positives," Dave Royse examines the positives for Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) and its former parent after their split up.

"RayJay On Schlumberger: North American Market Seems To Have Bottomed, International To Lead Growth In Second Half" by Priya Nigam shows what is likely to drive revenue growth for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB).

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Guggenheim Upgrades Facebook As Investors 'Gain Comfort' With Content, Privacy Concerns" and "5 Reasons Why BofA Is A BlackBerry Bear."

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "It Didn't Take Long For Short Sellers To Pile Into Lyft," see why newly public Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) already serves as a battleground between short sellers and long buyers.

Plagued by new challenges, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) came up short in its deliveries. So says "Tesla Could Be In For A 'Bumpy' Year After Q1 Deliveries Came In Lower Than Expected" by Elizabeth Balboa.

"Waste Management Shares Already Reflect 2019 Growth Prospects, UBS Says In Move To Sidelines" by Priya Nigam discusses why a recovery at Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: MW) is unlikely in 2019.

Dave Royse's "GameStop Is Losing Game Buyers To Cloud: Analysts Project 'Another Tough Year'" points out what its latest quarterly results and guidance say about GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

Be sure to check out "Analysts React To The Walgreens Q2 Earnings Miss" and "Analyst Says It's 'Becoming Increasingly Clear' Caterpillar Is Approaching A Negative Earnings Cycle" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

