Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Carnival, Comcast, Mosaic, Nokia, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a leading cruise line operator and a refreshed media outfit.

And bearish calls included leaders in media and electric vehicles.

Investors had plenty to chew on this past week: a major management change at a big bank, highly anticipated products launches, one of the biggest IPOs in years, further turmoil around the Mueller Report and Brexit and more. When all was said and done, the big U.S. indexes ended the past week marginally higher.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"MKM Bullish On Nokia's 5G Opportunity" by Priya Nigam provides reasons for optimism about Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK). Are investors underestimating the global rollout of 5G, as one key analyst thinks?

Even after Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) posted disappointing results and guidance, one key analyst is staying the course on it, according to Brett Hershman's "Carnival Cruise Analyst Stays Bullish Amid 'Brexit Chaos'."

In "Guggenheim Bullish On New Fox, Points To 'Industry-Leading Mix Of Live News And Sports Content Delivery'," Dave Royse examines the prospects for growth at the new Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA).

Shanthi Rexaline's "Amarin Rallies After Diabetes Association Adds Fish Oil Capsule To Standards of Care List" shows why a nod for its supplement Vascepa offered a boost for Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN).

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "JPMorgan Cuts Tesla Price Target After Meeting With Management," see why one top analyst has become less bullish on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Dave Royse's "RBC Downgrades Comcast, Charter On Cable Concerns" points to industry changes as reason to downgrade Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and a peer.

"Citigroup Cuts Mosaic To Neutral, Says Phosphate Supply Outstrips Demand" by Priya Nigam discusses what new competition means for Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), according to a top analyst.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) management pushes back against a threatened proxy fight. So says "Bed Bath & Beyond Responds To Activist Battle, Says It's Already Addressing Concerns" by Mary Meldrum.

