Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included leaders in aerospace and cannabis.

Bearish calls included a beverage giant and a struggling retailer.

The big U.S. indexes ended the past week marginally lower than where they started, perhaps taking a breather after prior strong gains or simply looking for catalysts. It was a week that brought news of high trade deficits as talks with China stretch out, as well as disappointments from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the European Central Bank. And there may be big changes coming to the FDA too.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Priya Nigam's "Argus Ups Boeing Target Price On Positive Industry Trends" suggests that any pullback in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares due to news about trade relations, defense spending or presidential tweets will represent a buying opportunity.

"BMO's Semiconductor Pair Trade: Buy ON, Step To The Sidelines On Xilinx" by Shanthi Rexaline reveals why the featured analyst is bullish on ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). Check out the recommended pair trade.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) is in a unique position to lead in market share and profitability, according to Andrew Ward's "Cowen Out Bullish On Aurora Cannabis, Takes Neutral Stance On Cronos." Canada's medical and adult use markets are estimated to reach $12 billion by 2025.

In "Bank Of America: Expect Lululemon To Continue To Take Market Share," Brett Hershman points out that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is well-positioned for secular trends supporting momentum in lifestyle athletic apparel and the shift away from performance wear.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "The Street Reacts To Target's Q4 Earnings, Analyst Day" and "Morgan Stanley Upgrades Kraft Heinz, Boosts Stock."

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Would Tesla's Downfall Have A Domino Effect? Tilson Follows Up On Bearish Call," see how traders are speculating on the potential impact the so-called demise of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) could have on other unicorn stocks.

Dave Royse's "General Electric's Power Business Is Flickering, Company 'Long Way' From Seeing Turnaround" reveals why analysts are having trouble seeing the light when it comes to a turnaround for the Power business at General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) organic top-line growth trends have remained about the same since its 2016 purchase of competitor SABMiller, according to "BofA Bearish On Anheuser Busch, Says Volume Growth 'Remains Patchy'" by Dave Royse. What about its 2019 guidance?

"Game Over For GameStop? BofA Turns Bearish On Video Game Retailer" by Jayson Derrick points out that GameStop Corp. (NASDAQ: GME) hasn't had a permanent CEO for nearly a full year, weakening its chances of a turnaround.

Be sure to check out "Jefferies Bearish On Tilray: 'The Stock Is Too Expensive For Its Outlook'" and "Warning UPS About Excessive Capex And Buybacks, Moody's Downgrades Outlook To Negative" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

