Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included retail and media giants and top toymakers.

Bearish calls included packaged food and cannabis companies.

The big U.S. indexes ended the holiday-shortened week with only fractional gains. It was not only a week in which earnings reports continued to roll out and trade concerns lingered, but also a respected ratings service turned on a EV leader, a scandal at a health care products company took a turn and a foldable smartphone was unveiled.

The Oracle of Omaha had a bad day ahead of his much-anticipated annual letter.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor-favorite stocks. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "Analysts Cheer Walmart's Big Quarter," Wayne Duggan points out which analyst feels Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is "firing on all cylinders" and which one said the company will continue to disrupt the retail space.

"Semiconductor Winners, Losers In A Potential Sino-American Trade Deal" by Shanthi Rexaline reveals why QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) and others could get a boost from a trade deal with China.

Priya Nigam's "Guggenheim Raises CBS Price Target On Multiyear Growth Outlook" shows why one analyst thinks CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) may be "fundamentally stronger" than its valuation reflects.

See why the turnaround at Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has legs, according to Dave Royse's "Life After Toys R Us: KeyBanc Bullish On Hasbro, 'Warming Up' To Mattel Turnaround" — and Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is even better off.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Why Macquarie Prefers Pepsi Over Coca-Cola" and "Wells Fargo Expects Tobacco Stocks To 'React Favorably' To Price Increases."

Bears

"Bloomberg Columnist: Investors Should Question CVS Outlook Following Writedown" by Jayson Derrick points out that CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) now faces a challenge in putting all of its businesses together.

In Wayne Duggan's "Credit Suisse: Kraft Heinz Could Be Facing 'Serious' Balance Sheet Issue," see why there's plenty of cause for skepticism about the Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC)'s guidance for a return to earnings growth.

Nelson Hem's "Barron's On: Marijuana Stocks" reveals why Barron's thinks investors have "to be high" to buy U.S. marijuana stocks now, even with favorites like Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY).

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) stock has risen steadily since the start of the new year, and one analyst now considers it fully matured in "Wedbush Downgrades Fitbit Ahead Of Q4 Print, Says Medtech Opportunity Priced Into Stock" by Elizabeth Balboa.

Be sure to check out "Wedbush Talks Homebuilders Ahead Of Next Week's Busy Schedule" and "Lululemon, Ulta Valuations Send Nomura To The Sidelines" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.